The summer night skies aren’t considered the best for stargazers but during these months astronomy fans can still enjoy a beautiful and rare display of colour in the skies.

Noctilucent clouds are a phenomena that happens in the upper atmosphere of earth, and can be seen during the summer months.

If you’re ever struggling to sleep, try having a look up on a clear night and you might just spot them for yourself.

Noctilucent clouds spotted on Littlehaven Beach in South Shields. Picture: Steven Lomas

They are identifiable by their blueish silvery hue and look like swirling cobwebs that appear in the north.

The season to see them runs from May to August in the northern hemisphere, but are most vibrant during June and July.

They may not be the Northern Lights, which are most visible over the winter, but they’ll still give you bragging rights if you do manage to snap a photo.