News you can trust since 1854
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

Rare noctilucent clouds spotted in the night skies over the North East

Night sky watchers are spotting rare clouds which are quite the sight.
By Lauren Coulson
Published 12th Jul 2023, 13:29 BST- 1 min read

The summer night skies aren’t considered the best for stargazers but during these months astronomy fans can still enjoy a beautiful and rare display of colour in the skies.

Noctilucent clouds are a phenomena that happens in the upper atmosphere of earth, and can be seen during the summer months.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If you’re ever struggling to sleep, try having a look up on a clear night and you might just spot them for yourself.

Noctilucent clouds spotted on Littlehaven Beach in South Shields. Picture: Steven LomasNoctilucent clouds spotted on Littlehaven Beach in South Shields. Picture: Steven Lomas
Noctilucent clouds spotted on Littlehaven Beach in South Shields. Picture: Steven Lomas
Most Popular

They are identifiable by their blueish silvery hue and look like swirling cobwebs that appear in the north.

The season to see them runs from May to August in the northern hemisphere, but are most vibrant during June and July.

They may not be the Northern Lights, which are most visible over the winter, but they’ll still give you bragging rights if you do manage to snap a photo.

Related topics:North East