The AV’s could be on any subject and be typically up to about five minutes in length. A key aspect is choosing appropriate accompanying music to complement the images without overpowering them.

Davy Bolam kicked things off with a presentation about the camera club walks he ran over the summer break in 2024.

Those in attendance saw images from the circular walk around Warkworth, which featured scenic views of the river, the castle and bridges. These photos also included the ruins of Low Chibburn Preceptory, Whalton Village Church with its charming houses and Charlie’s Garden at Collywell Bay.

Other highlights included St Peter’s Basin Marina, Newbiggin by the Sea and Queen Elizabeth II Country Park.

Paul Appleby followed with ‘Autumn 2024’, which featured autumnal lakeland landscapes, Playa Blanca’s rugged coastline, the vibrant red mountain of Montaña Roja and golden sunsets.

Next up was Stephanie Robson with her AV on Boa Vista, Cape Verde Islands, which captured street life, buildings in various stages of repair and happy locals welcoming and then preparing the catch of the day.

David Moore followed with ‘A Flavour of Iceland’, which illustrated its dramatic landscapes, steaming craters, glaciers, dried lava flows and images of the amazing Hallgrimskirkja church in Reykjavik.

‘Autumn Day Trips’ that had been led by Glyn Trueman came next, which featured the Northern Spire Bridge and Glass Centre in Sunderland, a Chillingham wild cattle visit, shore and wetland birds at Hauxley Wildlife Reserve, Ouseburn with its graffiti, posters, boats and bridges, and colourful night scenes on the Tyne.

Davy Bolam returned with his AV entitled ‘Aln Valley Railway’, a steam enthusiast’s paradise, with shots of old rolling stock, signage, lamps and colourful peeling paint.

Also returning was Paul Appleby with ‘Nature in Northumberland’, which featured a wide variety of insects, butterflies, fungi and birds including Meadow Pippit, skylarks, Mistle Thrush and Whitethroat.

Sue Dawson followed with ‘Angels’. She gave the audience images of angels at Christmas time, in statuary, art, memorials, the Angel of the North in evening light and lovely images of seemingly angelic children.

Stephanie Robson returned with ‘Jamaica’; a sequence of beach scenes, town life, colourful traders, outlying townships, graffiti and wall art.

Paul Appleby came back with ‘Summer 2024’ in contrast with his autumn themed AV that included the southern Lake District with colourful flowers and green fells.

Flamborough and Bempton Cliffs provided those in attendance with an array of sea birds including gannets and puffins. He concluded with scenes at Dunston Steads and Long Nanny, and city life in Corfu.

Davy Bolam concluded the evening with ‘Red Row Vintage Rally’; with its pristine steam engines, tractors, motorbikes, an array of classic British and American cars, milk floats and original Minis. Those in attendance saw detailed shots of livery, signage, number plates, shiny grills and mascots, depicting times gone by.

Club chairman Peter Downs thanked Glyn for his work in running the evening and to all who took part, after which refreshments were enjoyed.