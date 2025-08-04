A packed programme of events included wellie hoying, Cumberland and Westmorland wrestling and a terrier show.

There was also the traditional sheep show and an array of jams, cakes and homegrown vegetables.

Lawrie Stevenson, director of rural broadband experts Alncom, who support the event annually said; “We are all about community and supporting local people and businesses at Alncom, so seeing the crowds turn out in force for this year’s Powburn Show with local farmers, fun activities and the stall-holders enjoying a brisk trade, was tremendous and made the day for everyone.

"It was very hot and our team team spent the day handing out water bottles, sunglasses and bucket hats to keep the sun at bay. A real country day out for everyone”.

