Places to go if you are heading outdoors in north Northumberland

By Andrew Coulson
Published 19th Sep 2024, 17:34 BST
Updated 20th Sep 2024, 18:50 BST
After a mainly disappointing summer weather wise, we will take our sunshine when we can get it and the forecast is largely good for the next few days.

Many people will be taking advantage this weekend. And in north Northumberland, there are many locations that residents and visitors can enjoy on a dry day.

So to help choose where to go, here are some suggestions (in alphabetical order) of places that are either fully outdoors or have outdoor elements.

Alnmouth beach is a lovely sandy beach on the north side of the River Aln estuary, with the pretty village a short walk away.

1. Alnmouth

Alnmouth beach is a lovely sandy beach on the north side of the River Aln estuary, with the pretty village a short walk away. Photo: Jane Coltman

Alnwick Castle is one of the largest inhabited castles in England.

2. Alnwick Castle

Alnwick Castle is one of the largest inhabited castles in England. Photo: Jane Coltman

Bamburgh Castle was the Kingdom of Northumbria's epicentre and it has been the home of the Armstrong family since 1894.

3. Bamburgh Castle

Bamburgh Castle was the Kingdom of Northumbria's epicentre and it has been the home of the Armstrong family since 1894. Photo: Jane Coltman

The vast sweep of Beadnell Bay is simply stunning. It is one of the more sheltered beaches on the North East coast, making it ideal for paddling and water sports.

4. Beadnell

The vast sweep of Beadnell Bay is simply stunning. It is one of the more sheltered beaches on the North East coast, making it ideal for paddling and water sports. Photo: Jane Coltman

