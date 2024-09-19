Many people will be taking advantage this weekend. And in north Northumberland, there are many locations that residents and visitors can enjoy on a dry day.
So to help choose where to go, here are some suggestions (in alphabetical order) of places that are either fully outdoors or have outdoor elements.
1. Alnmouth
Alnmouth beach is a lovely sandy beach on the north side of the River Aln estuary, with the pretty village a short walk away. Photo: Jane Coltman
2. Alnwick Castle
Alnwick Castle is one of the largest inhabited castles in England. Photo: Jane Coltman
3. Bamburgh Castle
Bamburgh Castle was the Kingdom of Northumbria's epicentre and it has been the home of the Armstrong family since 1894. Photo: Jane Coltman
4. Beadnell
The vast sweep of Beadnell Bay is simply stunning. It is one of the more sheltered beaches on the North East coast, making it ideal for paddling and water sports. Photo: Jane Coltman