With the moon peaking fullness on January 13, it was a sight to see if you had clear skies.
It also appeared full on January 14, before slowly reducing to a Waning Gibbous but still wowing its audience on January 15. This meant stargazers had plenty of time to catch sight of the moon in its full glory, with many taking the opportunity to snap the perfect photo.
Here’s a look at some pictures taken in Northumberland and Tyneside.
