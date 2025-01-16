The moon rising behind the lighthouse at Blyth pier was quite the spectacle.The moon rising behind the lighthouse at Blyth pier was quite the spectacle.
The moon rising behind the lighthouse at Blyth pier was quite the spectacle.

Pictures show stunning January Wolf Moon in Northumberland and Tyneside

By Lauren Coulson
Published 16th Jan 2025, 17:35 GMT
Updated 17th Jan 2025, 09:10 GMT
Stargazers were given a spectacle to watch as the first full moon of 2025 lit up the night sky.

With the moon peaking fullness on January 13, it was a sight to see if you had clear skies.

It also appeared full on January 14, before slowly reducing to a Waning Gibbous but still wowing its audience on January 15. This meant stargazers had plenty of time to catch sight of the moon in its full glory, with many taking the opportunity to snap the perfect photo.

Here’s a look at some pictures taken in Northumberland and Tyneside.

Rising above the lighthouse at Blyth beach.

1. Wolf Moon

Rising above the lighthouse at Blyth beach. Photo: Paul Hopwood

Photo Sales
The moon looked beautiful rising behind a lighthouse on the River Tyne.

2. Wolf Moon

The moon looked beautiful rising behind a lighthouse on the River Tyne. Photo: Ian Sproat - MJE Photography

Photo Sales
Beautiful photo taken from Newbiggin beach.

3. Wolf Moon

Beautiful photo taken from Newbiggin beach. Photo: Julie Rose

Photo Sales
Related topics:Northumberland
News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice