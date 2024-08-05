From baking to wrestling, the Powburn Show has everything for a great day out at a traditional village show and is a highlight for the local community.

It is always the first village show on the north Northumberland calendar and holds a range of events including traditional quoits, Northumbrian spinners, archery, willow weaving, handicrafts and more.

This year, the show welcomed back the Cumberland and Westmorland Wrestling and hosted the under 15 Boys World Championship, as well as a well supported sheep show, pony sports and jumping, terrier show, fun dog show and gun dog scurry for all animal lovers.

Visitors got to experience a glimpse into local heritage and the community spirit’s connections to Northumberland’s rural traditions.

The Powburn Show Hill Race also returned and promised both challenge and scenic views for competitors of all ability.

After browsing the activities on offer, visitors then got to browse vendors and listen to the Village Voices singing in the tea tent with cake and a cup of tea.

A spokesperson for Powburn Show said: “The show cannot run without our team of volunteers and the Dods family for the use of the field, who work tirelessly throughout the year. We thank our sponsors for their continued support whose contribution enables the show committee to put on a show year after year.”

