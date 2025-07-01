A Northumberland route becomes the winning North East entry for ‘Britain’s Favourite Path’ as a public vote opens for the overall winner.

Hundreds of people from across Britain shared snapshots of the paths that mean the most to them, as part of The Ramblers’ search for the overall favourite.

With nominations in, it’s now over to the public to vote and help decide which path will take the top spot in 2025.

A panel of expert judges, including passionate walker and celebrity judge Jeff Brazier, whittled the entries down to shortlist just one path from each of the eight geographical categories.

Simonside Ridge near Rothbury in Northumberland, was the winning entry from the North East England category, following a nomination from Andrew Thorn, who believes their path should be crowned Britain’s favourite.

He said: “The Simonside Ridge Walk holds deep significance for me since I went as a child. It’s cherished for its wild and rugged beauty, drawing walkers for years.

"Beyond the physical ascent through forest to the exposed ridge, the area is layered with history. its diverse wildlife and valuable peat bog enhance its appeal to nature enthusiasts.

"This potent blend of landscape, history, and personal connection makes Simonside truly compelling and a place I will never tired of returning to.”

Head judge, Jeff Brazier said: “With so many emotive stories and picture-perfect paths submitted, it was challenging to choose just one winner from each category - I know I’ll be adding a lot of new paths to my ‘must visit’ list after reading about them!

"The entries that really stood out to me were the paths that people walked again and again because walking there made them feel good, the path bought back personal memories or helped them find peace.”

In the competitions second year, around 1,000 submissions were received, almost doubling the number of entries the Ramblers received in 2024.

Shortlisting the entries alongside Jeff Brazier were four Ramblers volunteers, who are involved in the vital work the charity does to protect and maintain paths right across Britain.

To vote for the path you think deserves to be crowned Britain’s Favourite for 2025, visit www.ramblers.org.uk/competition and cast your vote by 11pm on July 31.