A Northumberland waterfall has been named on a list of the top wild swimming spots in England.

As the weather becomes warmer, some of us may be feeling brave enough to take a dip in some of natures most stunning waters, and experts at GO Outdoors have shared their top five wild swimming destinations to explore this year.

Ranking third was Linhope Spout, Northumberland – an 18m waterfall in the Breamish Valley which falls into a plunge pool at the bottom which is great for a swim. To get to the waterfall requires a three mile round trip from the village of Linhope, with the route to the waterfall well signposted throughout the walk.

Other locations on the list included the top scorer, Buttermere Infinity Pool, Lake District, Black Moss Pott, Lake District, and Kisdon Force, Yorkshire Dales, followed by Thirlmere Infinity Pool, Lake District in fifth place.

Calum Jones, author and outdoor enthusiast at GO Outdoors commented: “The five stunning locations shared are loved by the team at Go Outdoors and you’ll be taking in stunning scenery and getting the steps in as well on your way to a memorable wild swim.

“We want everyone to enjoy these locations as much as possible, but as outdoor enthusiasts, we ask that visitors ‘Leave No Trace’. This is a principle that ensures these natural spaces remain pristine for future generations and includes taking your rubbish with you, sticking to designated paths, respecting wildlife, leaving any features of the environment you find, and being considerate to others."

Go Outdoors have also listed important safety provisions to consider when taking a plunge into the water outdoors.