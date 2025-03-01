New research from seaside property experts Simply Sea Views has discovered the top 10 cosmic coastlines around the UK to get your ‘noctourism’ fix.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This week seven planets will align in a spectacular configuration that will not occur again until the year 2040

The Simply Sea Views experts can reveal 10 of the best beaches around the UK to witness the upcoming night sky spectacles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To discover the best beaches with the darkest skies around the UK, Simply Sea Views researchers used the Bortle scale scores along with a light pollution map of the UK to determine the coasts which had the most optimal night skies for all of your noctourism needs. Light pollution levels vary depending on where you are throughout the UK, whether in a built-up city or out in the moors in a remote location, and the level of light pollution affects how visible astronomical events will be.

The Northern Lights at Holy Island by Jane Coltman.

In astronomy, the Bortle dark sky scale is a nine-level numeric scale that measures the night sky's brightness in a particular location. It quantifies the astronomical observability of celestial objects and the interference caused by light pollution. The scale ranges from class 1 as an ‘excellent dark-sky site’ where many constellations are visible to class 9 which is the ‘inner city sky’, where the only visible objects are the moon, satellites, and bright clusters of stars. Using the scale and a light pollution map, the Simply Sea Views experts have determined the coasts around the UK which are the best to visit at night.

Josh Williams explains: “Adventuring on the beach under the moonlight and stars is a way for people to have a transformative experience that is vastly different than during the day.

"Whilst being on the beach during daytime hours has always been a popular pastime, many people aren’t aware of how magical it can be at night, especially in these locations with low light pollution. This is why I suspect the trend of noctourism to really take off this year, especially with so many planetary events coming up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Of course, be sure to check tide times before visiting to make sure you stay safe, and take further safety precautions by letting friends and family know where you are if you’re travelling alone. Taking all of these things into consideration, the beach at night can be a truly wonderful spectacle, especially when you can see the night sky along the coast under the light of the moon and stars.”

Top 10: Ardalanish Beach, Isle of Mull; Kilvickeon Beach, Isle of Mull; Scolt Head Island National Nature Reserve, North Norfolk; North Shore Holy Island, Northumberland; West Bexington Beach, Dorset; Charton Bay, East Devon; Torcross Beach, South Devon; Mattiscombe Sands, South Devon; Allonby Beach, Cumbria; Runswick Bay, North Yorkshire.