Northumberland's beautiful coast and countryside on show in these reader pictures from December

By Ian Smith

Specialist Reporter

Published 27th Dec 2024, 12:20 BST
Our readers have been out and about taking some wonderful pictures of Northumberland’s coast and countryside.

Here are 17 pictures sent in by our readers in December.

Christmas morning on Alnmouth beach, submitted by Gill Battye.

1. Alnmouth

Christmas morning on Alnmouth beach, submitted by Gill Battye. Photo: Gill Battye

The Slipper Lake at Cragside on Boxing Day by Gill Battye.

2. Cragside

The Slipper Lake at Cragside on Boxing Day by Gill Battye. Photo: Gill Battye

A calm sea at Beadnell Bay by Richard Starks.

3. Beadnell

A calm sea at Beadnell Bay by Richard Starks. Photo: Richard Starks

Ross Back Sands, near Bamburgh, by Gill Battye.

4. Bamburgh

Ross Back Sands, near Bamburgh, by Gill Battye. Photo: Gill Battye

