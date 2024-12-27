Northumberland's beautiful coast and countryside on show in these reader pictures from December

Here are 17 pictures sent in by our readers in December.
1. Alnmouth
Christmas morning on Alnmouth beach, submitted by Gill Battye. Photo: Gill Battye
2. Cragside
The Slipper Lake at Cragside on Boxing Day by Gill Battye. Photo: Gill Battye
3. Beadnell
A calm sea at Beadnell Bay by Richard Starks. Photo: Richard Starks
4. Bamburgh
Ross Back Sands, near Bamburgh, by Gill Battye. Photo: Gill Battye
