Northumberland Wildlife Trust is turning black into green and launching its Green Super Sale.

Running from Friday, November 24 until Friday, December 25, the wildlife charity will be offering members of the public the chance to snap up bundles of bargains via its online shop www.nwt.org.uk/shop

For the walkers there’s the Explore Northumberland Gift Se and for bee lovers there’s the Bee-autiful Gardening Gift Set.

The wildlife charity is also offering a number of ‘Quality Time’ bundles for families to enhance their wildlife watching in 2024.

Help look after Northumberland's wildlife

As more and more people have turned to nature since Covid-19, the wildlife charity is busier than ever – ensuring its 60 reserves are kept in pristine condition.

Amy Richards, Northumberland Wildlife Trust marketing officer said:“Over the past three years, nature has become much more important to everybody’s health and wellbeing, which, although great to hear, does mean our conservation efforts have more than doubled.