Northumberland Wildlife Trust holding a Green Super Sale in time for Black Friday
and live on Freeview channel 276
Running from Friday, November 24 until Friday, December 25, the wildlife charity will be offering members of the public the chance to snap up bundles of bargains via its online shop www.nwt.org.uk/shop
For the walkers there’s the Explore Northumberland Gift Se and for bee lovers there’s the Bee-autiful Gardening Gift Set.
The wildlife charity is also offering a number of ‘Quality Time’ bundles for families to enhance their wildlife watching in 2024.
As more and more people have turned to nature since Covid-19, the wildlife charity is busier than ever – ensuring its 60 reserves are kept in pristine condition.
Amy Richards, Northumberland Wildlife Trust marketing officer said:“Over the past three years, nature has become much more important to everybody’s health and wellbeing, which, although great to hear, does mean our conservation efforts have more than doubled.
“By supporting our Green Super Sale, everybody is helping to keep our reserves in pristine condition for everybody to enjoy whilst they recharge their batteries… the natural way.”