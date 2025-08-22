Northumberland waterfalls: Seven scenic spots to explore on a summer walk

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 22nd Aug 2025, 12:17 BST
With sunshine forecast for August bank holiday, there’s no better time to discover some of Northumberland’s stunning waterfalls.

Here are seven scenic waterfall’s dotted around the county to explore on an end-of-summer walk.

The beautiful Hareshaw Linn is located in Bellingham in the Northumberland National Park.

1. Hareshaw Linn

The beautiful Hareshaw Linn is located in Bellingham in the Northumberland National Park. Photo: Google

Linhope Spout is a hidden gem located in the Breamish Valley.

2. Linhope Spout

Linhope Spout is a hidden gem located in the Breamish Valley. Photo: Google

The stunning Hindhope Linn can be found at the northern end of Kielder Forest.

3. Hindhope Linn

The stunning Hindhope Linn can be found at the northern end of Kielder Forest. Photo: Google

Not far from the village of Ford and Berwick is pretty waterfall, Routin Linn.

4. Routin Linn

Not far from the village of Ford and Berwick is pretty waterfall, Routin Linn. Photo: Google

