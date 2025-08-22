Here are seven scenic waterfall’s dotted around the county to explore on an end-of-summer walk.
1. Hareshaw Linn
The beautiful Hareshaw Linn is located in Bellingham in the Northumberland National Park. Photo: Google
2. Linhope Spout
Linhope Spout is a hidden gem located in the Breamish Valley. Photo: Google
3. Hindhope Linn
The stunning Hindhope Linn can be found at the northern end of Kielder Forest. Photo: Google
4. Routin Linn
Not far from the village of Ford and Berwick is pretty waterfall, Routin Linn. Photo: Google