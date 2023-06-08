Millets analysed Google reviews, water quality ratings, ocean temperatures, facilities, accessibility and parking costs to reveal the best coastal towns in England and Wales.

Northumberland is the coastal destination with the most pet-friendly beaches. Of the 33 beaches in the area, 31 of them are pet-friendly, meaning that 93.94% are great options for pet owners.

‘One pet-friendly beach is Beadnell Bay beach, a quiet and tranquil horseshoe shaped sandy beach on the Northumberland coast,’ they say.

Dogs enjoying Beadnell beach at sunset. Picture: Pip Rutherford

Tynemouth was ranked the top coastal location, with special praise for Longsands beach and its ‘long stretches of golden sand and powerful waves making it ideal for surfing’.