Northumberland tops survey for having the most pet-friendly beaches with Tynemouth named best coastal location

New research has revealed that Northumberland has the most dog-friendly beaches in the country.
By Ian Smith
Published 8th Jun 2023, 16:07 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Jun 2023, 16:07 BST

Millets analysed Google reviews, water quality ratings, ocean temperatures, facilities, accessibility and parking costs to reveal the best coastal towns in England and Wales.

Northumberland is the coastal destination with the most pet-friendly beaches. Of the 33 beaches in the area, 31 of them are pet-friendly, meaning that 93.94% are great options for pet owners.

‘One pet-friendly beach is Beadnell Bay beach, a quiet and tranquil horseshoe shaped sandy beach on the Northumberland coast,’ they say.

Dogs enjoying Beadnell beach at sunset. Picture: Pip Rutherford
Tynemouth was ranked the top coastal location, with special praise for Longsands beach and its ‘long stretches of golden sand and powerful waves making it ideal for surfing’.

The average price of parking is around £3 for four hours, making it one of the cheapest of the beaches surveyed. And, in terms of facilities and accessibility, the beach offers deckchair hire, as well as designated disabled parking and ramps leading to the beach for wheelchairs.

