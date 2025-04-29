Northumberland ranked among top spots for a UK staycation

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 29th Apr 2025, 14:30 BST
Northumberland has been revealed as the fourth top staycation spot in the UK ahead of the bank holiday weekend.

According to recent data, 76% of British people prefer to take at least one staycation per year.

Credit card provider, Aqua has determined the top spots in the UK – considering factors such as cost of accommodation, the number of social media location hashtag posts, average monthly search volume, and the temperature and rainfall in spring.

Coming in fourth place, Northumberland’s mild temperatures of an average 10.7°C and low rainfall of 39mm throughout the spring months make it a great time for exploring historic sites and coastal walks.

The Holy Island of Lindisfarne is a popular spot for Northumberland holiday makers.

The research from Aqua shows that accommodation averages £136, and with 1.8 million Instagram posts and 38,000 monthly searches, it’s clear the region’s natural beauty is drawing plenty of attention

From Bamburgh beach to exploring Alnwick Castle, visiting Holy Island, or puffin spotting on the Farne Islands, there is plenty to see during a Northumberland staycation.

London is top of the ranking list, followed by Liverpool and Portsmouth.

