Northumberland ranked among top spots for a UK staycation
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
According to recent data, 76% of British people prefer to take at least one staycation per year.
Credit card provider, Aqua has determined the top spots in the UK – considering factors such as cost of accommodation, the number of social media location hashtag posts, average monthly search volume, and the temperature and rainfall in spring.
Coming in fourth place, Northumberland’s mild temperatures of an average 10.7°C and low rainfall of 39mm throughout the spring months make it a great time for exploring historic sites and coastal walks.
The research from Aqua shows that accommodation averages £136, and with 1.8 million Instagram posts and 38,000 monthly searches, it’s clear the region’s natural beauty is drawing plenty of attention
From Bamburgh beach to exploring Alnwick Castle, visiting Holy Island, or puffin spotting on the Farne Islands, there is plenty to see during a Northumberland staycation.
London is top of the ranking list, followed by Liverpool and Portsmouth.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.