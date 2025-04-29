Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Northumberland has been revealed as the fourth top staycation spot in the UK ahead of the bank holiday weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to recent data, 76% of British people prefer to take at least one staycation per year.

Credit card provider, Aqua has determined the top spots in the UK – considering factors such as cost of accommodation, the number of social media location hashtag posts, average monthly search volume, and the temperature and rainfall in spring.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coming in fourth place, Northumberland’s mild temperatures of an average 10.7°C and low rainfall of 39mm throughout the spring months make it a great time for exploring historic sites and coastal walks.

The Holy Island of Lindisfarne is a popular spot for Northumberland holiday makers.

The research from Aqua shows that accommodation averages £136, and with 1.8 million Instagram posts and 38,000 monthly searches, it’s clear the region’s natural beauty is drawing plenty of attention

From Bamburgh beach to exploring Alnwick Castle, visiting Holy Island, or puffin spotting on the Farne Islands, there is plenty to see during a Northumberland staycation.

London is top of the ranking list, followed by Liverpool and Portsmouth.