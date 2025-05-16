Northumberland National Park ranks third most 'Instagrammable' in the UK

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 16th May 2025, 09:11 BST
Ahead of another warm and sunny weekend, a study reveals Northumberland National Park as the third most ‘Instagrammable’ in the UK.

The research, by Digital PR, analysed Instagram hashtag data for all 15 UK national parks. The combined number of posts was calculated for each park using several different hashtag variations.

Northumberland National Park, with almost 2.2m Instagram posts was the third most popular, despite having one of the smallest resident populations with just 2,200 people.

The UK’s largest national park, the Lake District was the most Instagrammable UK national park overall, with 5.6m posts on Instagram.

Hadrian's Wall is one of the most popular places to visit in Northumberland National Park.

The Peak District National Park places in second with 3.2m posts, Eryri National Park ranked fourth with 1.9m, and New Forest National Park came fifth with 1.2m.

Rob Phelps, Digital PR director, commented: "The research highlights how social media has changed the way people interact with natural spaces. The parks with the most dramatic landscapes and recognizable features tend to perform best on visual platforms like Instagram.”

