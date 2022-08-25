Northumberland man wins photography prize on his 50th birthday with image of Warkworth beach
Kenton Duffield had a double reason to celebrate when he won a photography prize on his 50th birthday.
The keen amateur photographer from Pegswood, near Morpeth, won the ‘View of Northumberland’ prize in the photography contest at Warkworth Show.
He said: “This dawn shot at Warkworth beach was planned and involved a 4am start but you are never guaranteed anything with sunrises so the dramatic colours and the contours of the sand working together as they do was the reward for the lost hours in bed!”
Kenton has been painting landscapes for over 20 years and often paints from the photographs he takes.
He has had pictures published in the Northumberland Gazette and Morpeth Herald in the past but Warkworth Show was the first time he had entered a competition for his photography.
“I was thrilled to get first prizes for my landscape and seascape painting entries as I know there are some very talented artists who also submit every year,” he admitted.
“I also entered six photography categories and was awarded first place in five categories and a third.
"To say I was amazed and humbled at having my work chosen on my first show would be an understatement. It certainly made my birthday one to remember!”
Kenton has become a regular visitor to the Northumberland coast over the past couple of years.
“I started sea swimming in the lockdown and am at the beach most mornings and love taking photos of seascapes as no two days are ever the same,” he revealed.