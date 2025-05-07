Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A farm and award-winning glamping site in rural Northumberland has been put up for sale.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Offered for sale by Richard Brown and Partners at £2.2m, Earsdon Hill Farm, situated between Morpeth and Alnwick, has been in the Gregory family for over 70 years.

The 114-acre organic farm has a four bedroom farmhouse and garden, 104 acres of grade 3 farmland and 10 acres of woodland, much of which has been recently planted with over 25,000 trees under the English Woodland Creation Scheme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Current farmers, Philip and Fiona Gregory have also diversified to create an award winning eco-friendly glamping destination in 2021 – after 20 years of organising safaris to Africa and the Indian Ocean Islands.

Hillside Huts and Cabins.

Hillside Huts and Cabins is situated in a half-acre of woodland on the family farm, and each of the four shepherd’s huts has panoramic views over the Northumberland countryside to the coast.

Each hut has been individually designed with rustic interiors, king size beds, power showers, wood-burning stoves, central heating, and wood-fired hot tubs.

As well as being surrounded by wildflower meadows, the huts are powered by a 10kw wind turbine which provides the farm with green energy as well as a useful income.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Philip explained: “From my experience of running safaris in Africa I realised an eco-tourism project in Northumberland would complement the work we are doing on the farm and significantly boost our income.

Each hut has been individually designed.

"Hillside Huts and Cabins offers innovative, luxurious holiday accommodation, in a stunning location. Each hut has been uniquely designed with lots of little luxurious touches you probably wouldn’t expect from an outdoorsy-type holiday.”

The business has featured on TV in BBC’s ‘Robson Green’s Weekend Escapes’ and ‘Escape to the Country’, and has also been in the Top ten UK glamping destinations in The Guardian and Top 25 in The Times, as well as winning gold and silver at the North East Tourism Awards.

The Huts are currently open eight months of the year and have a turnover of £140k, while the farm itself earns £50k a year through hay sales and payments available for farming in a sustainable way.