Northumberland garden owners urged to take part in wildlife survey

A robin and goldfinch at a bird feeder.

More than a million people took part in 2021, counting 17 million birds – making it the biggest Birdwatch ever. In Northumberland, more than 7,000 people joined in.

Over the past year there has been a surge in interest in the nature on our doorsteps, and many people have come to rely on garden birds to bring joy and comfort during the pandemic and its lockdowns.

This year’s event takes place on January 28, 29 and 30. People across Northumberland are set to get involved, spending an hour of their time recording the birds which land as seen from their windows, balconies or gardens, and submitting their results to the wildlife charity.

Now in its 43rd year, over 150 million birds have been counted during the hour-long watch, giving the RSPB an astonishing amount of insight into how the birds are faring.

Beccy Speight, the RSPB’s chief executive, said: “We were blown away by the enthusiasm with which people took part in the Birdwatch in 2021. We know that for many people, garden birds provide an important connection to the wider natural world and bring enormous joy. Over the last year, there has been a broad and much-needed realisation that nature is an important and necessary part of our lives especially for our mental health and wellbeing. But nature needs us too.

“It is only by us understanding how our wildlife is faring that we can protect it. We know that nature is in crisis but together, we can take action to solve the problems facing nature.”

For four decades, Big Garden Birdwatch has highlighted the winners and losers in the garden bird world. Last year, the house sparrow was top of Northumberland’s rankings as the most commonly seen garden bird. The blackbird and blue tit completed the top three.

To take part in the Big Garden Birdwatch 2022, watch the birds in your garden or local park for one hour at some point over the three days. Only count the birds that land, not those flying over. Tell the RSPB the highest number of each bird species you see at any one time – not the total you see in the hour.

Beccy added: “Whether you saw one blackbird, twenty starlings or no birds whatsoever, it is really valuable information as it helps us build a picture of how our garden birds are faring from one year to the next.”

The parallel event RSPB Big Schools’ Birdwatch is running until February 21. In 2021, it celebrated its 20th anniversary of connecting children with nature in their school grounds. Since its launch, over a million school children and teachers have taken part. Further information can be found at www.rspb.org.uk/schoolswatch