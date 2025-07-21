Visitors will now be able to explore the scenic Cheviot Hills on electric bikes.

Located within Northumberland National Park near Wooler, Northumberland E-Bikes launched on July 21 – giving tourists and locals the opportunity to cruise around the countryside on hired e-bikes.

Tristan Jeffrey founded GO Electric E-Bike Hire in 2021. He decided to expand to Wooler and the Cheviots after his passion for the bikes grew when they became instrumental in helping him recover from a hip replacement.

He explained: “In June 2024 I was struggling to walk. E-biking got me moving again, then continued to help me improve my fitness. The bikes allowed me to build up my strength, flexibility, and confidence, all while having a lot of fun.

Northumberland E-Bikes.

"Since my surgery I’ve managed to lose over 15kg’s, my energy levels are up and my general state-of-mind is more positive.”

The Synch e-bikes, which are custom painted in the perfect red to match the Northumberland flag, can be tailored to make the ride easier or harder, with five assist levels.

The bikes have a 250w motor which makes them road legal in the UK and means they can go anywhere non-electric bikes can go.

Although you have to be 14 to ride an e-bike in the UK, some of the bikes are equipped with a rear passenger seat, enabling adults to take children along. Children’s seats can also be provided for toddlers, and even dogs are welcome to join in adjoining trailers.

Tristan added: “I can’t recommend e-biking enough, everyone should try it at least once and it really doesn’t matter if you’re not a cyclist, it’s a day out, an adventure, and it’s suitable for all the family.

"I feel now is a great time to get involved with cycling in Northumberland. Plans are underway to reopen the old railway line from Alnwick to Cornhill. This will be a fabulous traffic free route for all to enjoy.

"In terms of its beauty and tranquility, Northumberland is a great place for a ride, personally I think it rivals anywhere.”

A full list of routes around North Northumberland will be available online soon.