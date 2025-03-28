Northumberland Dark Sky Park selected as best for stargazing in England by travel experts

By Andrew Coulson
Published 28th Mar 2025, 16:36 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Recent studies have shown that interest in nature-immersive tourism in the UK has increased.

And to help nature lovers find their next break, travel experts at www.holidaycottages.co.uk have highlighted the best UK destinations to visit.

This includes Northumberland Dark Sky Park being named as the best area in England for stargazing.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The section of its guide about the park includes the following: “The park’s vast and unspoiled landscapes are free from light pollution, offering award-winning views of the Milky Way and an unparalleled stargazing experience within the UK.

Kielder Observatory is located in Northumberland Dark Sky Park. Picture courtesy of the observatory.Kielder Observatory is located in Northumberland Dark Sky Park. Picture courtesy of the observatory.
Kielder Observatory is located in Northumberland Dark Sky Park. Picture courtesy of the observatory.

“Beyond its celestial beauty, the area boasts rolling hills, serene lakes, dense woodlands and an array of wildlife, perfect for outdoor enthusiasts keen to explore its maze of trails. The area is also known for its high-quality produce, so visitors can enjoy the Northumberland Farmers' Market in towns like Hexham and pick up fresh, local ingredients to take home.”

For more inspiration on the best places in the UK for nature lovers to visit, go to www.holidaycottages.co.uk/blog/nature-holidays

Related topics:England

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice