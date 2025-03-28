Northumberland Dark Sky Park selected as best for stargazing in England by travel experts
And to help nature lovers find their next break, travel experts at www.holidaycottages.co.uk have highlighted the best UK destinations to visit.
This includes Northumberland Dark Sky Park being named as the best area in England for stargazing.
The section of its guide about the park includes the following: “The park’s vast and unspoiled landscapes are free from light pollution, offering award-winning views of the Milky Way and an unparalleled stargazing experience within the UK.
“Beyond its celestial beauty, the area boasts rolling hills, serene lakes, dense woodlands and an array of wildlife, perfect for outdoor enthusiasts keen to explore its maze of trails. The area is also known for its high-quality produce, so visitors can enjoy the Northumberland Farmers' Market in towns like Hexham and pick up fresh, local ingredients to take home.”
