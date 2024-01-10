Northumberland Dark Sky Park listed in the world's top 8 stargazing sites
With Astrotourism predicted to be a leading travel trend in 2024, travel experts from StressFreeCarRental.com have compiled a list of the world’s eight best stargazing sites.
Northumberland’s Dark Sky Park made the list at third place. It is the largest expanse of protected dark skies in the UK, meaning the Milky Way, which is no longer visible to one-third of humanity because of light pollution, can be seen stretching across the skies.
John Charnock, CEO of StressFreeCarRental.com said: “With interest in the stars, skies and space growing, many are switching out beaches and sun loungers for dark skies and meteor showers.
“We expect that astrotourism will be a huge trend in 2024, and more people than ever will flock to remote spots to witness celestial events like the northern lights and a lunar eclipse.”
Top 8:
Galloway Forest, Scotland
Churchill, Canada
Northumberland, England
Malin Head, Northern Ireland
Brecon Beacons, Wales
New South Wales, Australia
White Desert, Egypt
La Palma, Canary Islands