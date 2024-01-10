Travel experts have included Northumberland in their list of the most breathtaking destinations for stargazing.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

With Astrotourism predicted to be a leading travel trend in 2024, travel experts from StressFreeCarRental.com have compiled a list of the world’s eight best stargazing sites.

Northumberland’s Dark Sky Park made the list at third place. It is the largest expanse of protected dark skies in the UK, meaning the Milky Way, which is no longer visible to one-third of humanity because of light pollution, can be seen stretching across the skies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Charnock, CEO of StressFreeCarRental.com said: “With interest in the stars, skies and space growing, many are switching out beaches and sun loungers for dark skies and meteor showers.

Dark skies will be the focus of many people's travel choices in 2024. Image: ShutterStock.

“We expect that astrotourism will be a huge trend in 2024, and more people than ever will flock to remote spots to witness celestial events like the northern lights and a lunar eclipse.”

Top 8:

Galloway Forest, Scotland

Churchill, Canada

Northumberland, England

Malin Head, Northern Ireland

Brecon Beacons, Wales

New South Wales, Australia

White Desert, Egypt