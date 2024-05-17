Northumberland Dark Sky Park crowned the UK’s best stargazing spot

By Lauren Coulson
Published 17th May 2024, 13:07 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Whether you're a newcomer eager to marvel at the Milky Way or simply seeking a break from city lights to admire the night sky's beauty, stargazing offers something special for everyone.

For those keen to know where the best places to take part in this activity is, photography retailer Jessops revealed the UK’s top stargazing spots.

Jessops compiled a list of the UK’s dark sky reserves and then ranked the top 10 based on the number of stargazing events, viewing locations across the region and nearby accommodation.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

With 20 observation points, 19 annual events, and plenty of stargazing-friendly accommodations, Northumberland Dark Sky Park claims the top spot for stargazing in the UK.

The Battlesteads Dark Sky Observatory with the Milky Way overhead.The Battlesteads Dark Sky Observatory with the Milky Way overhead.
The Battlesteads Dark Sky Observatory with the Milky Way overhead.

The park is perfect for stargazing and seeing the Milky Way on moonless nights as 96% of its 572 square miles enjoys low levels of light pollution, according to Go Stargazing.

The full study by Jessops can be found here.

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.