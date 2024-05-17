Northumberland Coastal Route named one of the best cycle routes in the UK and Ireland
and live on Freeview channel 276
Global travel site Big 7 Travel has released its ranking of the 'Best Cycle Routes in the UK and Ireland', chosen by cyclist enthusiasts from the UK and Ireland.
Big 7 Travel invited some of the UK and Ireland's most passionate cyclists to select their favourite cycle routes, resulting in a diverse list that caters to riders of all levels. The ranking ranges from tranquil paths ideal for beginners to demanding trails for experienced cyclists, encompassing the idyllic wildflower meadows of the Cotswolds, the dramatic chalk cliffs along the Kent coast and the iconic Giant's Causeway in Northern Ireland.
The North York Moors Cycleway, Yorkshire, took first place, followed by the Giant’s Causeway to Benone Cycle Route, Northern Ireland, and Elan Valley Trail, Wales in third.
The Northumberland Coastal Route was placed in seventh, making the top ten overall.
Big 7 wrote: “This epic 48-mile route is the best way to explore two things Northumberland does exceptionally well: coast and castles. Beginning and finishing in Chathill, the route tucks right under the Scottish border, taking in iconic sights and plenty of windswept beaches along the way. First up is Bamburgh and its jaw-dropping Norman castle, one of the finest fortresses in the country.
"Then it’s onwards to the Holy Isle of Lindisfarne. This tidal island is accessed by a causeway, so you’ll need to time it right to make sure you have plenty of time to explore the remote monastery and village. On a clear day, you’ll be able to see out as far as the Farne Islands on the ride back.”
Credit to Big 7 for the research. The whole list can be found here.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.