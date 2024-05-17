Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Summer is the perfect time to explore the stunning landscapes of the UK and Ireland on two wheels, so here’s the best cycle routes chosen by cyclist enthusiasts.

Global travel site Big 7 Travel has released its ranking of the 'Best Cycle Routes in the UK and Ireland', chosen by cyclist enthusiasts from the UK and Ireland.

Big 7 Travel invited some of the UK and Ireland's most passionate cyclists to select their favourite cycle routes, resulting in a diverse list that caters to riders of all levels. The ranking ranges from tranquil paths ideal for beginners to demanding trails for experienced cyclists, encompassing the idyllic wildflower meadows of the Cotswolds, the dramatic chalk cliffs along the Kent coast and the iconic Giant's Causeway in Northern Ireland.

The North York Moors Cycleway, Yorkshire, took first place, followed by the Giant’s Causeway to Benone Cycle Route, Northern Ireland, and Elan Valley Trail, Wales in third.

Northumberland Coastal path at Craster. Picture: Mat Fascione.

The Northumberland Coastal Route was placed in seventh, making the top ten overall.

Big 7 wrote: “This epic 48-mile route is the best way to explore two things Northumberland does exceptionally well: coast and castles. Beginning and finishing in Chathill, the route tucks right under the Scottish border, taking in iconic sights and plenty of windswept beaches along the way. First up is Bamburgh and its jaw-dropping Norman castle, one of the finest fortresses in the country.

"Then it’s onwards to the Holy Isle of Lindisfarne. This tidal island is accessed by a causeway, so you’ll need to time it right to make sure you have plenty of time to explore the remote monastery and village. On a clear day, you’ll be able to see out as far as the Farne Islands on the ride back.”