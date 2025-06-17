Northumberland has been crowned as having England's best wild swimming spots ahead of the UK heatwave.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As temperatures soar in the coming week, there is no better time to brave a plunge in the North Sea.

A new study by tour operator software provider Bókun has revealed the best wild swimming hotspots to help travellers seeking more mindful and relaxing experiences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

By analysing the average water temperatures across the UK, they found the locations will provide travellers with the optimum wellness benefits. The best water temperature for enhancing your overall wellness when wild swimming is found to lie between 10°C and 15 °C

Beadnell.

Villages on the Northumberland coast, such as Alnmouth, Amble, Beadnell, and Newbiggin-by-the-Sea were found to be the top locations in England for wild swimming, all with temperatures averaging at 13.73°C.

In second place was a Northumberland spot –Blyth with average temperatures of 14.23°C. This was followed by Cleethorpes and Grimsby, in Lincolnshire, averaging temperatures of 14.40°C.