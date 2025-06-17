Northumberland coast ranked best for wild swimming in England ahead of heatwave
As temperatures soar in the coming week, there is no better time to brave a plunge in the North Sea.
A new study by tour operator software provider Bókun has revealed the best wild swimming hotspots to help travellers seeking more mindful and relaxing experiences.
By analysing the average water temperatures across the UK, they found the locations will provide travellers with the optimum wellness benefits. The best water temperature for enhancing your overall wellness when wild swimming is found to lie between 10°C and 15 °C
Villages on the Northumberland coast, such as Alnmouth, Amble, Beadnell, and Newbiggin-by-the-Sea were found to be the top locations in England for wild swimming, all with temperatures averaging at 13.73°C.