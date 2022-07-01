Howdiemont Sands, near Boulmer, Newton Steads and Football Hole at Newton-by-the-Sea and St Aidan’s at Seahouses all feature.

They are among eight beaches in the north of England in The Sunday Times 50 Best Beaches Guide.

Sandhaven, South Shields is the UK’s beach of the year, according to the guide, published today online and in print on July 3.

Howdiemont Sands.

Chris Haslam, the paper's chief travel writer, chose the top 50 out of more than 800 beaches he visited around the UK’s coast.

He said: "This has been the 15th circumnavigation of the British coast for me, and the second for my Jack Russell assistant Dave T. Dog.

"Over eight weeks we've seen sunrises and sunsets, sand and shingle, surfed with dolphins and kayaked with seals.

“We've navigated canyon-like lanes to empty coves, queued to get onto urban hotspots, and, in one case, swam through a tunnel to reach an otherwise inaccessible bay.

St Aidan's beach, Seahouses.

"This is the most comprehensive and detailed beach guide available and it proves that, when the sun is shining, our beaches are the most beautiful on earth."

The guide highlights the world-beating magnificence of the British seaside, and gives readers a description of the scenery and setting, as well as all the practical information needed to plan a beach day, including car parking, toilets, refreshments, shops and accommodation.

Other beaches from the north to make the list are Whitby West, Cornelian Bay and Redcar Coatham, all in North Yorkshire, and Blackpool Central, Lancashire.

Football Hole, north of Newton-by-the-Sea.