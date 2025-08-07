Northumberland beaches named among UK’s best for summer 2025 in Tripadvisor study
Research conducted by Chicks Gold, analysed Tripadvisor reviews to find the highest-rated beaches in the UK. Beaches rated four stars or higher were ranked based on the percentage of five-star reviews compared to the total number of reviews.
Making it into the top ten are three scenic Northumberland spots. In sixth place, making it the highest-rated in the county, is Embleton Bay with over 88% of five-star ratings out of 318 reviews.
Following in a close seventh place is Ross Back Sands Beach just north of Bamburgh with over 87% of five-star reviews out of 243. Finally, the nearby St Aidan’s Beach came in eighth place with over 529 reviews, 86% of which were five-star.
The study found though that Scotland’s beaches ranked the highest, taking the top three spots with Luskentyre Beach in first place thanks to an impressive 93.79% of reviews giving it five stars.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.