Several Northumberland beaches have been ranked among the UK’s best for summer 2025.

Research conducted by Chicks Gold, analysed Tripadvisor reviews to find the highest-rated beaches in the UK. Beaches rated four stars or higher were ranked based on the percentage of five-star reviews compared to the total number of reviews.

Making it into the top ten are three scenic Northumberland spots. In sixth place, making it the highest-rated in the county, is Embleton Bay with over 88% of five-star ratings out of 318 reviews.

Following in a close seventh place is Ross Back Sands Beach just north of Bamburgh with over 87% of five-star reviews out of 243. Finally, the nearby St Aidan’s Beach came in eighth place with over 529 reviews, 86% of which were five-star.

The study found though that Scotland’s beaches ranked the highest, taking the top three spots with Luskentyre Beach in first place thanks to an impressive 93.79% of reviews giving it five stars.