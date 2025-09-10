A stunning Northumberland beach has been named as England’s top free hidden gem.

Embleton Bay made number one on a list of the best-rated free hidden gems by Millets – boasting an average rating of 4.9 out of 5 across both Google and TripAdvisor.

The quiet and unspoiled beach is backed by low dunes and watched over by the dramatic ruins of Dunstanburgh Castle. Just minutes from the historic village of Embleton, it offers a peaceful escape.

Reviewers on TripAdvisor have praised it as ‘perfection in the form of solitude’ and a ‘must-visit.’

Sam Chadwick, blog author and outdoor enthusiast at Millets, commented: “The UK is full of beautiful locations, and in recent years, more people have discovered the benefits of spending time outdoors.

"We have collated our ultimate hidden gems list, revealing the highest rated hidden gems that are completely free to enjoy.”

Porth Joke and the Forest of Dean follow behind, both with a Tripadvisor rating of 4.8 out of 5.