The Northern Lights were recorded as far south as Kent but those in northern England, Scotland and Northern Ireland had the best show.

Although weaker, there’s another chance to see the aurora borealis tonight (Friday 13) by finding a spot with as little light pollution and clouds as possible.

Here’s a look at some of the photographs of the aurora taken by our lucky readers.

Email your pictures to [email protected].

Wallington and Longwitton Nicki Hooks captured the display in Wallington and Longwitton.

Morpeth Stephen Graham took this photograph from Morpeth.

Dunstanburgh Castle Ian Brodie was close to Dunstanburgh Castle when he got this shot of the aurora borealis.