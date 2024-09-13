Connor Madden captured the aurora at Hallington Reservoir.placeholder image
Northern Lights appear over Northumberland with more forecasted again tonight

By Lauren Coulson
Published 13th Sep 2024, 17:06 BST
Updated 13th Sep 2024, 21:57 BST
Strong aurora alerts had people staying up late to catch a glimpse of the Northern Lights.

The Northern Lights were recorded as far south as Kent but those in northern England, Scotland and Northern Ireland had the best show.

Although weaker, there’s another chance to see the aurora borealis tonight (Friday 13) by finding a spot with as little light pollution and clouds as possible.

Here’s a look at some of the photographs of the aurora taken by our lucky readers.

Nicki Hooks captured the display in Wallington and Longwitton.

Nicki Hooks captured the display in Wallington and Longwitton. Photo: Nicki Hooks

Stephen Graham took this photograph from Morpeth.

Stephen Graham took this photograph from Morpeth. Photo: Stephen Graham

Ian Brodie was close to Dunstanburgh Castle when he got this shot of the aurora borealis.

Ian Brodie was close to Dunstanburgh Castle when he got this shot of the aurora borealis. Photo: Ian Brodie

Rob Mercel was able to spot the lights and capture them on camera from his bathroom window in Ashington.

Rob Mercel was able to spot the lights and capture them on camera from his bathroom window in Ashington. Photo: Rob Mercel

