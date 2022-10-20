Nine of the spookiest places in Northumberland to visit this Halloween

And when better to check them out, but at Halloween?
As the countdown to the scariest night of the year gets underway, we’ve done a bit of research to see which are the most haunted properties in the county.
But they’re not for the faint-hearted. Here are nine places thrill-seekers might want to visit if they want to see some paranormal activity:
Haunted places in Northumberland
Northumberland is home to many ghosts and spirits
2. Chillingham Castle, Chinningham
Chillingham Castle has one of the highest levels of paranormal activity in the country, after many visitors have spotted ghosts during a visit. Visit the castle for a ghost tour if you're brave enough.
3. Bamburgh Castle, Bamburgh
Many people visit the castle without realising its haunted history. Bamburgh Castle is thought to be home to multiple haunted spirits. The ghosts to look out for are the pink lady, the green lady, spectral knight, a ghostly soldier and several misty or shadowy figures appearing in different parts of the castle.
4. Lindisfarne Priory, Holy Island
In 635, St Aiden founded Lindisfarne Priory on Holy Island and since he died has been reportedly haunting the island. He was buried on the island, but years later, his casket was reopened, and his corpse was found not to have decomposed.
