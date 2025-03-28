A list of nine highly rated castles in north Northumberland as ranked by Tripadvisor ‘traveller favourites’.A list of nine highly rated castles in north Northumberland as ranked by Tripadvisor ‘traveller favourites’.
Nine highly rated castles in north Northumberland that you can visit

By Andrew Coulson
Published 28th Mar 2025, 17:58 BST
With the weather forecast showing it is set to be sunny and mainly dry over the next few days, many of us will be looking to head outdoors.

And if you have yet to choose somewhere to go, north Northumberland is home to some of the UK’s most magnificent castles.

Here is a list of nine highly rated castles in this part of the county as ranked by Tripadvisor ‘traveller favourites’.

Bamburgh Castle was home to the Anglo Saxon Kings of Northumbria. Crowning nine acres of the Great Whin Sill, Bamburgh Castle has stood guard above the Northumberland coast for thousands of years. Discover a castle like no other during your visit.

1. Bamburgh Castle

Bamburgh Castle was home to the Anglo Saxon Kings of Northumbria. Crowning nine acres of the Great Whin Sill, Bamburgh Castle has stood guard above the Northumberland coast for thousands of years. Discover a castle like no other during your visit. Photo: Jane Coltman

Alnwick Castle, which was used as Hogwarts in the first two Harry Potter films, pictured from the Lion Bridge. It is now open for its 2025 season.

2. Alnwick Castle

Alnwick Castle, which was used as Hogwarts in the first two Harry Potter films, pictured from the Lion Bridge. It is now open for its 2025 season. Photo: Jane Coltman

The magnificent ruins of Dunstanburgh Castle sit on the Northumberland coast. The castle was built at a time when relations between King Edward II and his most powerful baron, Earl Thomas of Lancaster, had become openly hostile. Lancaster began the fortress in 1313.

3. Dunstanburgh Castle

The magnificent ruins of Dunstanburgh Castle sit on the Northumberland coast. The castle was built at a time when relations between King Edward II and his most powerful baron, Earl Thomas of Lancaster, had become openly hostile. Lancaster began the fortress in 1313. Photo: Catherine Davies

Warkworth Castle is a ruined medieval castle towering above the village of Warkworth. The village and castle occupy a loop of the River Coquet.

4. Warkworth Castle

Warkworth Castle is a ruined medieval castle towering above the village of Warkworth. The village and castle occupy a loop of the River Coquet. Photo: Jane Coltman

