And if you have yet to choose somewhere to go, north Northumberland is home to some of the UK’s most magnificent castles.
Here is a list of nine highly rated castles in this part of the county as ranked by Tripadvisor ‘traveller favourites’.
1. Bamburgh Castle
Bamburgh Castle was home to the Anglo Saxon Kings of Northumbria. Crowning nine acres of the Great Whin Sill, Bamburgh Castle has stood guard above the Northumberland coast for thousands of years. Discover a castle like no other during your visit. Photo: Jane Coltman
2. Alnwick Castle
Alnwick Castle, which was used as Hogwarts in the first two Harry Potter films, pictured from the Lion Bridge. It is now open for its 2025 season. Photo: Jane Coltman
3. Dunstanburgh Castle
The magnificent ruins of Dunstanburgh Castle sit on the Northumberland coast. The castle was built at a time when relations between King Edward II and his most powerful baron, Earl Thomas of Lancaster, had become openly hostile. Lancaster began the fortress in 1313. Photo: Catherine Davies
4. Warkworth Castle
Warkworth Castle is a ruined medieval castle towering above the village of Warkworth. The village and castle occupy a loop of the River Coquet. Photo: Jane Coltman