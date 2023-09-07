New self-led ultra 'round' launched in the Cheviot Hills

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This is a self-led challenge route for both walkers and fell runners.

Interested parties download a digital copy of the route (a .gpx file) which they can load onto their GPS watch/ GPS unit. This they will use to navigate with throughout their epic journey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As they participate in the route the walkers/ runners will record their own log of their journey on their own GPS watch/ GPS unit, and this is then submitted to the website and the quickest 3 participants for each classification gets listed on the website.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cheviot view. Picture Jane Coltman

The classifications are –

- Male summer clockwise round

- Male summer anti-clockwise round

- Male winter clockwise round

- Male winter anti-clockwise round

- Female summer clockwise round

- Female summer anti-clockwise round

- Female winter clockwise round

- Female winter anti-clockwise round

Jon Monks, from Shepherds Walks, who put the round in place said: “Over the past number of years I have walked and trained extensively in the Cheviot Hills for a number of ultra-events I have participated and I thought why not share ‘my ultimate training route’ with everybody and see who can complete it in the quickest time.

“The growth and popularity in the self-led rounds over recent years has been phenomenal and with such a challenging landscape on our doorstep it just kept jumping out at me – just share the route and see how people get on with it.”

Participants can run or walk the route with or without support, the official website lists the transition points so if support crew are being used it shows where they can meet up with those attempting the challenge, as well as all the other info required for interested parties need before attempting to record the attempt.