Here's some of the best beaches in Northumberland, according to Tripadvisor reviews.placeholder image
Here's some of the best beaches in Northumberland, according to Tripadvisor reviews.

New ranking list puts seven Northumberland beaches in the UK's top 50

By Lauren Coulson
Published 12th Sep 2024, 14:47 BST
A new study found some of the best beaches in the UK are on the Northumberland coast.

QR Code Generator analysed Tripadvisor reviews to find the highest-rated beaches in the UK. Beaches rated four stars or higher were ranked based on the percentage of five-star reviews compared to the total number of reviews.

Scotland took up most of the top five places, with Luskentyre Beach, found on the west coast of South Harris in the Outer Hebrides, Scotland, coming taking the top spot of the UK’s highest-rated beach, with 93.79% of reviews (1,072 out of 1,143) rating it five stars. This beach boasts white sands, blue-green waters, and was named one of the UK’s best beaches in the Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards.

Three Northumberland beaches made it to the top ten with more in the top 50.

Marc Porcar, CEO of QR Code Generator, commented: “Whilst the UK is known for its many stunning beaches, this study shows that Scotland dominates the top five ranking when it comes to high ratings from visitor reviews.

“It is notable that most of these beaches are in remote locations, which is likely how they remain so picturesque and popular among visitors. This means that it may be more difficult to find these hidden beaches than the usual seaside towns, even though it is likely to be worth the effort.”

Embleton Beach was put in 6th place with 280 (88.05%) five-star Tripadvisor reviews out of 318 in total.

1. Embleton Beach

Embleton Beach was put in 6th place with 280 (88.05%) five-star Tripadvisor reviews out of 318 in total. Photo: Jane Coltman

Photo Sales
Ross Back Sands was put in 7th place with 213 (87.65%) five-star Tripadvisor reviews out of 243 in total.

2. Ross Back Sands

Ross Back Sands was put in 7th place with 213 (87.65%) five-star Tripadvisor reviews out of 243 in total. Photo: Ian Capper

Photo Sales
St Aidan's Beach was put in 8th place with 549 (86.77%) five-star Tripadvisor reviews out of 529 in total.

3. St Aidan's Beach

St Aidan's Beach was put in 8th place with 549 (86.77%) five-star Tripadvisor reviews out of 529 in total. Photo: JPI

Photo Sales
Bamburgh Beach was put in 11th place with 264 (86.27%) five-star Tripadvisor reviews out of 306 in total.

4. Bamburgh Beach

Bamburgh Beach was put in 11th place with 264 (86.27%) five-star Tripadvisor reviews out of 306 in total. Photo: Jane Coltman

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:ScotlandNorthumberlandTripAdvisor
News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice