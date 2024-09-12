QR Code Generator analysed Tripadvisor reviews to find the highest-rated beaches in the UK. Beaches rated four stars or higher were ranked based on the percentage of five-star reviews compared to the total number of reviews.
Scotland took up most of the top five places, with Luskentyre Beach, found on the west coast of South Harris in the Outer Hebrides, Scotland, coming taking the top spot of the UK’s highest-rated beach, with 93.79% of reviews (1,072 out of 1,143) rating it five stars. This beach boasts white sands, blue-green waters, and was named one of the UK’s best beaches in the Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards.
Three Northumberland beaches made it to the top ten with more in the top 50.
Marc Porcar, CEO of QR Code Generator, commented: “Whilst the UK is known for its many stunning beaches, this study shows that Scotland dominates the top five ranking when it comes to high ratings from visitor reviews.
“It is notable that most of these beaches are in remote locations, which is likely how they remain so picturesque and popular among visitors. This means that it may be more difficult to find these hidden beaches than the usual seaside towns, even though it is likely to be worth the effort.”
