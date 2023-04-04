News you can trust since 1854
New playground coming soon to Alexandra Park in Cramlington as construction work begins

Work has begun on a new children’s playground in Alexandra Park in Cramlington.

By Craig Buchan
Published 4th Apr 2023, 19:51 BST- 1 min read

This follows the recent opening of a dog park in the area.

Cramlington Town Council is investing £125,000 at the site after custody of the area was transferred to it from Northumberland County Council.

Councillor Helen Morris, chair of the town council’s Community and Youth Committee, said: “I am delighted to see that work has started on the long-awaited project.

Alexandra Park in Cramlington.Alexandra Park in Cramlington.
“This phase of the development of the new play area will include a zip wire and a range of latest equipment including a spinning carousel, space nets, climbing challenges, and a fitness trail.

“We held a consultation to ask youngsters what they wanted, we drew up the plans to fulfil their wishes, and here we are.

“We want Alexandra Park to be a destination where people of all ages can be together having some outdoor family fun.”

