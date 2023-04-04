New playground coming soon to Alexandra Park in Cramlington as construction work begins
Work has begun on a new children’s playground in Alexandra Park in Cramlington.
This follows the recent opening of a dog park in the area.
Cramlington Town Council is investing £125,000 at the site after custody of the area was transferred to it from Northumberland County Council.
Councillor Helen Morris, chair of the town council’s Community and Youth Committee, said: “I am delighted to see that work has started on the long-awaited project.
“This phase of the development of the new play area will include a zip wire and a range of latest equipment including a spinning carousel, space nets, climbing challenges, and a fitness trail.
“We held a consultation to ask youngsters what they wanted, we drew up the plans to fulfil their wishes, and here we are.
“We want Alexandra Park to be a destination where people of all ages can be together having some outdoor family fun.”