This follows the recent opening of a dog park in the area.

Cramlington Town Council is investing £125,000 at the site after custody of the area was transferred to it from Northumberland County Council.

Councillor Helen Morris, chair of the town council’s Community and Youth Committee, said: “I am delighted to see that work has started on the long-awaited project.

Alexandra Park in Cramlington.

“This phase of the development of the new play area will include a zip wire and a range of latest equipment including a spinning carousel, space nets, climbing challenges, and a fitness trail.

“We held a consultation to ask youngsters what they wanted, we drew up the plans to fulfil their wishes, and here we are.

