The Town Council and the Friends of Morpeth Museum (FoMM) are proud to announce the launch of four Morpeth Heritage Trails.

These captivating walking routes are designed to highlight the town’s most treasured historical sites and stories, giving residents and visitors to Morpeth the chance to find out all about the towns rich history through an informative app.

Four distinct trails each offer a unique perspective on Morpeth’s heritage as visitors will learn about the people, events, and cultural milestones that have shaped the community over generations, as well as discovering places that no longer exist.

Nic Best, former chair of FoMM said: “These excellent Trails are not only a guide to our beautiful town, but they also serve as a basic introduction to the history of Morpeth, as it can be traced through its buildings.”

The walks are between one and two miles and should take no more than two hours to complete at a walking pace. To download the app, go to: https://trailtale.co.uk/.