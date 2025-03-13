New luxury spa with stunning views of the Northumberland countryside opens in the Breamish Valley
As an exciting addition onto the existing Breamish Valley Cottages and on-site restaurant, The Bosk, Breamish Valley Spa launched on Saturday, March 8.
The spa has everything needed for the ultimate wellness escape – including a heated pool, jacuzzi, steam room and sauna, hot tub, gymnasium, heated loungers, ice bath, floatation room and two treatment rooms.
Kim Moralee, who runs the site alongside her husband Peter, said: “We wanted to add something else for our customers that come anyway to the cottages, to give them another experience while they're here.
“The same as The Bosk - we wanted to make it an all in one destination and escape so they can come and treat it like a retreat – they can have their meals here, they can relax, entertain the kids and they don’t have to go anywhere.
"There’s nowhere really close by with this kind of outdoor experience where you can see the countryside.”
Kim added: “We've been planning for the last two years. My husband designed it all himself, and I did most the interior. We did a lot of it ourselves in house, all the planning and drawings.”
Those who are staying at Breamish Valley Cottages have unlimited access to the spa, but it is open to the general public too and there are several packages to choose from –including a unique mother-to-be package that offers pregnancy safe options.