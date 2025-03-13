A new luxury spa has opened in the Breamish Valley, promising an idyllic retreat with stunning views of the countryside.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As an exciting addition onto the existing Breamish Valley Cottages and on-site restaurant, The Bosk, Breamish Valley Spa launched on Saturday, March 8.

The spa has everything needed for the ultimate wellness escape – including a heated pool, jacuzzi, steam room and sauna, hot tub, gymnasium, heated loungers, ice bath, floatation room and two treatment rooms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kim Moralee, who runs the site alongside her husband Peter, said: “We wanted to add something else for our customers that come anyway to the cottages, to give them another experience while they're here.

The indoor heated pool, and outdoor pool spa at Breamish Valley Spa.

“The same as The Bosk - we wanted to make it an all in one destination and escape so they can come and treat it like a retreat – they can have their meals here, they can relax, entertain the kids and they don’t have to go anywhere.

"There’s nowhere really close by with this kind of outdoor experience where you can see the countryside.”

Kim added: “We've been planning for the last two years. My husband designed it all himself, and I did most the interior. We did a lot of it ourselves in house, all the planning and drawings.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those who are staying at Breamish Valley Cottages have unlimited access to the spa, but it is open to the general public too and there are several packages to choose from –including a unique mother-to-be package that offers pregnancy safe options.