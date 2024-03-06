Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Northumberland Coast Path book details the 70-mile section from Cresswell in the south to Berwick in the north – along sandy beaches, over rocky headlands, past dramatic castles and through attractive coastal villages.

This updated third edition includes several changes to the route, where the opening of the King Charles III England Coast Path has created better access to the coast.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It also includes stunning photography and detailed maps and route descriptions.

The launch of the new Northumberland Coast Path guidebook.

Patrick Norris, chairman of the Northumberland Coast National Landscape, said: “The Northumberland Coast Path has encouraged local people and visitors to get out and explore the coastline for nearly 20 years. Many thousands of walkers have completed the whole route whilst millions of visitors have walked sections of it in that time.

“This new guidebook will help to ensure that thousands more walkers will have a quality experience on the coast.

"I would like to thank the rights of way team from Northumberland County Council who maintain the trail and the National Landscape Team who maintain the website, social media and coordinate over 35 voluntary path wardens.

“I would also like to thank Chris Hartnell and the team at Northern Heritage who have designed, printed and published the stunning new book.”

The launch event was hosted by the Drift Café near the start of the route at Cresswell.

Owner Duncan Lawrence said: “We are proud to support the Northumberland Coast Path, whilst the Northumberland coast is increasingly busy, providing opportunities for people to leave their cars behind and get out on foot to explore the coastline is increasingly important.

"We know that visitors who arrive without a car spend significantly more in the local economy. We are always delighted to hear feedback from walkers when they visit the Drift Café and I am sure that they will love the new guidebook.”

The new guidebook is available via the Northumberland Coast Path website and local outlets including the Drift Café and Northern Heritage at Blagdon.