Morpeth ranked as the best North East town to visit by an international realty guide
Morpeth ranked first place on the travel guide by property firm, Sotheby’s, which highlighted the North East’s appeal for its mix of rich history and natural beauty.
The realtors praised the market town for ‘its charming streets, traditional farmers market, stylish boutiques, and upscale restaurants dotted around its cobbled corners,’ earning its position as first place on the list.
The guide also gave a mention to the bustling Sanderson Arcade, historic Morpeth Castle, Wallington Hall and nearby attraction, Northumberland Zoo.
Among the list of five locations, in fourth place was Whitley Bay, North Shields, described as ‘warm and welcoming’ with a ‘vibrant high street’. A second Northumberland market town also made the list in fifth place, as Hexham was praised for its famous abbey, Hadrian’s Wall and Old Gaol.
David Bawn, Morpeth North county councillor, said: “We Morpethians, or Morpedians to some, are extremely fortunate in our well-presented market town. Morpeth is the jewel in the crown of Northumberland.
“We have managed to buck national and local trends of high street decline to be enjoying something of a renaissance. Our many picturesque coffee shops are bustling, our wide variety of independent shops are thriving and there are no shortage of excellent bars and restaurants to enjoy a drink or meal.
“The town is a destination for visitors local and from further afield to enjoy our attractive offerings. For example, the centrally located Carlisle Park is a draw with play equipment, re-vitalised Pavilion, managed flowerbeds and our Edwardian summer paddling pool.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.