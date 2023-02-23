Plan Watch Walk, which is the brainchild of David Steel, lists all sorts of coastal, countryside and hill walks which vary in length and difficulty.

The walk descriptions also point out beauty spots or items of interest along the way, and each has an associated YouTube video.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Working with Ordnance Survey and its GPS system, David is hoping to motivate people to explore Northumberland and discover areas they did not realise existed.

David Steel out and about collecting content for his new walking guide.

He said: "I’d love to share all of this beauty with lots of people.

"I think more people are coming to Northumberland every year but some people don’t know anything about the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The tranquility of paths that become your paths, they’re not crowded. You will meet people, and some will be amazing people, but Northumberland’s not crowded. It’s not like going to the top of mountains and being one of 200 people.

“Fortunately I don’t have mental health issues, but you come back and feel the peace of world.

"Quite often what I turn around and tell people is that when you realise the beauty of nature, you get this sensory overload. There is just so much to take in and you don’t have to be particularly high in Northumberland to see cracking views.”

Since setting up in April, David has secured partnerships with some of the biggest names in the walking field, including Go Outdoors, Osprey and Northumberland Coast Path.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad