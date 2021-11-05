The 55 monochrome images in the competition included examples of nearly all the standards – landscape, portrait, natural history, documentary, urban environment, travel, abstract, record, minimalism, high-key, low-key, action.
Without the intrusive effects of colour members were able to appreciate the structure of many of the images and see the importance of getting the light right.
The majority were left impressed with the way the monochrome challenge had been met.
1. Tree Honister Pass
First place went to Dawn Robertson for ‘Tree Honister Pass’. This image says everything about Honister on a not-so-good day: stark, moody, cold, wet, desolate, isolated. Beautifully composed with the light in the image used to the very best effect.
Photo: Dawn Robertson
2. The Potter
Second place went to Jane Coltman with 'The Potter'. Wheel, hands, face all caught in a circle of delicate action around the pot in this beautiful close-up portrait.
Photo: Jane Coltman
3. Blyth Staithes
Third place went to Richard Stent for 'Blyth Staithes'. Riverside industry caught in lovely light.
Photo: Richard Stent
4. Spectators
Fourth spot went to Alastair Cochrane with 'Spectators', a beautiful minimalist image. Two small portraits in a large jet-black background. What are they looking at … what are we looking at?
Photo: Alastair Cochrane