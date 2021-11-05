Alnwick Camera Club.

Monochrome challenge is met by Alnwick & District Camera Club

Alnwick & District Camera Club members were joined via Zoom by Lynda Golightly of Whickham Photographic Club via Zoom to judge their second competition of the season.

By Ian Smith
Friday, 5th November 2021, 3:01 pm

The 55 monochrome images in the competition included examples of nearly all the standards – landscape, portrait, natural history, documentary, urban environment, travel, abstract, record, minimalism, high-key, low-key, action.

Without the intrusive effects of colour members were able to appreciate the structure of many of the images and see the importance of getting the light right.

The majority were left impressed with the way the monochrome challenge had been met.

1. Tree Honister Pass

First place went to Dawn Robertson for ‘Tree Honister Pass’. This image says everything about Honister on a not-so-good day: stark, moody, cold, wet, desolate, isolated. Beautifully composed with the light in the image used to the very best effect.

Photo: Dawn Robertson

2. The Potter

Second place went to Jane Coltman with 'The Potter'. Wheel, hands, face all caught in a circle of delicate action around the pot in this beautiful close-up portrait.

Photo: Jane Coltman

3. Blyth Staithes

Third place went to Richard Stent for 'Blyth Staithes'. Riverside industry caught in lovely light.

Photo: Richard Stent

4. Spectators

Fourth spot went to Alastair Cochrane with 'Spectators', a beautiful minimalist image. Two small portraits in a large jet-black background. What are they looking at … what are we looking at?

Photo: Alastair Cochrane

