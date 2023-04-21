Meteor shower set to peak in skies over Northumberland

The radiant of the meteor shower is located in the constellation Lyra, near its brightest star, Vega, and it peaks on Saturday April 22, into the early hours of April 23.

Dan Pye, director of Astronomy and Science Communication at Kielder Observatory, said: “People seem to love meteor showers and we’ll certainly be seeing more meteors this week as we lead up to the peak.

“They appear, as what are more familiarly known, as shooting stars across the sky and they’re quite bright so can easily be seen by the naked eye. They will come from the direction of the constellation of Lyra which rises in the East later in the night.

Meteor showers captured at Sycamore Gap in Northumberland.