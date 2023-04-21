Meteor shower set to peak in skies over Northumberland
Highlights for stargazers in Northumberland to look out for this weekend include the Lyrid meteor shower.
The radiant of the meteor shower is located in the constellation Lyra, near its brightest star, Vega, and it peaks on Saturday April 22, into the early hours of April 23.
Dan Pye, director of Astronomy and Science Communication at Kielder Observatory, said: “People seem to love meteor showers and we’ll certainly be seeing more meteors this week as we lead up to the peak.
“They appear, as what are more familiarly known, as shooting stars across the sky and they’re quite bright so can easily be seen by the naked eye. They will come from the direction of the constellation of Lyra which rises in the East later in the night.
“The best thing to do is wear lots of layers, lie down if possible and look up and take in as much sky as you can. The more sky you can see the better!”