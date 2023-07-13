The four day course based at Wooler Youth Hostel combines practical training with classroom theory has been organised by World Extreme Medicine (WEM).

Jamie Pattison, designer and leader of the course, is a WEM faculty member and volunteer with Northumberland National Park Mountain Rescue Team (NNPMRT).

He has also trained with the North East Ambulance Service, Scottish Ambulance Service’s Special Operations Response Team, and is currently training as a Winch Paramedic Cadet.

Jamie Pattison

He said: “I was already teaching on a variety of courses for WEM and when people found out what I did, I was constantly being asked about whether there was scope for a specific search and rescue course.

“The answer was yes! When I developed the course, I called on my own experiences to make sure everything taught is grounded in real events that search and rescue teams deal with every day."

Whilst helpful for anyone interested in learning new skills for expeditions, or who want to understand the best way to handle emergency situations that could potentially occur during hikes and climbs, this course is particularly relevant for medics working in hospital settings.

Volunteers from the National Park team will be on hand to pass on knowledge such as rope rescue, water rescue, search skills and mountain rescue.

The training of the Search and Rescue Course

They include search and rescue experts Pete Roberts and Carl Hamilton, who between them have over 80 years of experience volunteering with NNPMRT

Part of the course is a full training exercise which delegates will take part in alongside the National Park team.

Jamie said: “This particular exercise is an unrivalled opportunity to tap into the expertise of the men and women who do this type of work every day. It’s going to be a tough challenge in testing conditions, and a chance to put into practice everything learnt on the course.”

“It provides life-long skills, and can open doors, too. Some who completed the course have gone on to become involved with expedition medicine and volunteering with organisations like the RNLI."

The training from the Search and Rescue Course