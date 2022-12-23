Man from Annitsford, near Cramlington, fined hundreds of pounds by Environment Agency after breaking fishing rules
Illegally fishing this summer has landed a man from Northumberland with a hefty penalty from the Environment Agency.
Tom Hall, from Annitsford, was fined £389 in total for using an unlicensed fishing rod, setting up multiple rods too far apart, and leaving rods unattended.
The infringements took place at Whittle Dene reservoir, between Ponetland and Hexham.
The case was heard at Humber Magistrates' Court last month.
Environment Agency fisheries enforcement officer Paul Caygill said: “We are continuing to see offenders receive significant fines for fishing illegally.
“We will pursue offenders through the courts and will not hesitate to take enforcement action where laws are broken.
“All anglers need a valid rod licence. The money raised through the sales of rod licences is reinvested back into the sport and illegal fishing undermines the Environment Agency’s efforts to make fishing sustainable.
“Anyone found fishing illegally may face prosecution and a fine of up to £2,500.”
Tom’s actions violated the Salmon and Freshwater Fisheries Act 1975 as well as Environment Agency national bylaws.
Environment Agency officials recently brought cases against 57 fishermen from the North East and Yorkshire, resulting in penalties totalling £18,766.
All hearings took place on Friday, November 25 and Wednesday, November 30 at Humber Magistrates' Court.
A one-day fishing licence costs £6 and annual ones start at £30.
The money they raise, totalling roughly £25 million yearly, funds the stocking of waters with half a million fish and the improvement of rivers and fisheries for anglers and the environment.
The Environment Agency enforces fishing rules all year round with support from the police and the Angling Trust, including targeting spots notorious for illegal fishing.