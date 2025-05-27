Killer whales have been spotted hunting seals near the Farne Islands.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Visitors on Billy Shiel’s Boat Trips, who run cruises from Seahouses, caught a rare glimpse of a family of orcas on Sunday, May 25.

Owner of the boat company, William Shiel took to Facebook to post the footage his son Ollie had caught on camera. The videos show a pod of orcas, a mother orca and calf, and the extremely rare sight of an orca flipping a grey seal out of the water before eating it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “More footage from today - Orca tossing a seal before dining - seen on TV but never thought we’d see that at the Farne Islands.”

Boat tripper, Richard Lumb caught the orcas on camera.

Richard Lumb was one of the lucky visitors to experience the sighting, catching the killer whales on camera in ‘a stroke of luck’ after missing his original booking time.

He explained: “It was an amazing, a once in a lifetime experience and it was a stroke of luck I was on that boat. I'd booked for a 1pm trip but got held up in traffic and missed it but I was lucky to get a seat on Billy Shiels 3pm trip. I've never been so grateful to be held up in traffic.”

This comes after recent sightings of the animals on the Northumberland coast, first by a fisherman near Beadnell on April 29, followed by another group of Billy Shiel’s boat trippers near the Farne Islands on May 2 – the first time they had been spotted there in 40 years.

There have been no further sightings.