The first sighting of the orcas was by a local fisherman near Beadnell on the morning of Tuesday, April 29.
This was followed by further and extremely rare sightings near the Farne Islands on Friday, May 2 from lucky guests on Billy Shiel’s Boat Trips, which run tours from Seahouses.
Rachel Shiel, who runs the company alongside her husband William, said: “The response has been incredible. There has been a real buzz which has translated into a higher number of visitors over the weekend and increased interest in the Farne Islands, with lots of customers contacting us wondering where on earth we are!”
