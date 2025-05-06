The first sighting of the orcas was by a local fisherman near Beadnell on the morning of Tuesday, April 29.

This was followed by further and extremely rare sightings near the Farne Islands on Friday, May 2 from lucky guests on Billy Shiel’s Boat Trips, which run tours from Seahouses.

Rachel Shiel, who runs the company alongside her husband William, said: “The response has been incredible. There has been a real buzz which has translated into a higher number of visitors over the weekend and increased interest in the Farne Islands, with lots of customers contacting us wondering where on earth we are!”

1 . orcas 2.jpg The animals have not been spotted near the Farne Islands for over 40 years. Picture: Roger Stanger Photo: Roger Stanger Photo Sales

2 . orcas 1.jpg Orcas captured by a professional photographer who happened to be on a Billy Shiel's boat trip at the time of the sighting. Picture: Roger Stanger Photo: Roger Stanger Photo Sales

3 . orcas 3.jpg Orcas live for up to 90 years in the wild and are around 18-feet in length. Picture: Roger Stanger Photo: Roger Stanger Photo Sales