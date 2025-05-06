Killer whale sightings off the Northumberland coast spark surge in Farne Islands boat tours

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 6th May 2025, 15:49 BST
Multiple killer whales have been spotted by boat trippers on the Northumberland coast.

The first sighting of the orcas was by a local fisherman near Beadnell on the morning of Tuesday, April 29.

This was followed by further and extremely rare sightings near the Farne Islands on Friday, May 2 from lucky guests on Billy Shiel’s Boat Trips, which run tours from Seahouses.

Rachel Shiel, who runs the company alongside her husband William, said: “The response has been incredible. There has been a real buzz which has translated into a higher number of visitors over the weekend and increased interest in the Farne Islands, with lots of customers contacting us wondering where on earth we are!”

The animals have not been spotted near the Farne Islands for over 40 years. Picture: Roger Stanger

The animals have not been spotted near the Farne Islands for over 40 years. Picture: Roger Stanger Photo: Roger Stanger

Orcas captured by a professional photographer who happened to be on a Billy Shiel's boat trip at the time of the sighting. Picture: Roger Stanger

Orcas captured by a professional photographer who happened to be on a Billy Shiel's boat trip at the time of the sighting. Picture: Roger Stanger Photo: Roger Stanger

Orcas live for up to 90 years in the wild and are around 18-feet in length. Picture: Roger Stanger

Orcas live for up to 90 years in the wild and are around 18-feet in length. Picture: Roger Stanger Photo: Roger Stanger

