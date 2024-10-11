Jorvik Tricycles range of e-trikes perfect for treating a fitness fanatic or avid explorer this Christmas
From the foldable commuter friendly JET-E16 to the best selling JET-E which can be customised with dog beds and wicker baskets for a sustainable way to get from a-to-b.
Accessible, easy to use, adult tricycles have been a growing trend in recent years alongside e-bikes as consumers continue to look for low cost, low emission and more active modes of transport.
Every Jorvik tricycle is powered by Samsung or LG batteries. These industry-leading batteries not only last longer and stand up to years of charging, but meet more rigorous safety standards than many cheaper alternatives.
A spokesman said: “Gone are the days of clunky gears and greasy fingers. We use internal gear hubs, meaning slick, reliable gear changes, even when you’re stopped. They’re also protected from the elements in every season and are virtually maintenance-free.”
Jorvik Tricycles has a huge choice to suit all.
Why not treat yourself or your loved one this festive season?
