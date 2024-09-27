Howick footpath closed for improvement works
Longhoughton Parish Council and Howick Trustees are working together to improve the footpath from the new Howick Burn footbridge to the sea at Burnmo u th.
The bridge was opened in August to allow walkers to cross the Howick Burn safely and create a pleasant circular walk from the north end of Longhoughton village, along a permissive footpath and through the woods to the sea.
A three week programme of works began on September 16. These involve digging up the surface and relaying it with hardcore and better drainage.
This means there is currently no access to the coast from the new footbridge. Signs have been put up.
