A hot and cold therapy experience has launched at Druridge Bay Country Park with hopes to expand to Beadnell Beach.

Hot Sands offer sauna therapy surrounded by nature – with the idea of having a dip in the cool lake complemented by a sweat in the sauna for wellness benefits.

Alex Foggoa, animal care instructor, runs the business alongside, Tino Cattell, a bricklayer and a regular gym-goer who uses the sauna for muscle recovery.

Alex felt inspired to bring Hot Sands to Northumberland after living in Australia where wellness activities are popular, and struggling with sleep but finding the sauna to be a great way to calm her mind and improve rest.

Hot Sands.

She explained: “As outdoor enthusiasts committed to a healthy lifestyle, we discovered saunas and quickly fell in love with their benefits. We initially purchased a sauna for our garden and soon found that our friends enjoyed it just as much.

"While I’m not a gym-goer, Tino is, and we’ve both experienced incredible health benefits from sauna use - from stress relief and improved sleep for me, to enhanced muscle recovery and focus for Tino.

“Being outdoors allows people to connect with nature, and there’s something truly special about breathing fresh air and soaking in beautiful surroundings while caring for your wellbeing.

“The fitness community at Druridge Bay Country Park has been incredibly welcoming. I was initially nervous, but they have embraced us with open arms.”

Hot Sands currently operate on weekends at Druridge Bay, but the pair have plans to expand to the beach where customers can enjoy a sea dip.