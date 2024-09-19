Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Seaton Delaval Hall sits in a landscape that has been at the heart of industrial commerce for the last 1,000 years.

Holywell Dene was central to the Delaval family’s industrial estate, but the land itself was first referenced well before the Delavals arrived in Northumberland, with the first recording of the area being ‘Merkel Dene’ as far back as 800 AD.

A favourite for locals to walk and cycle now, there are still remnants of the Delavals’ influence on the landscape throughout the dene.

Seaton Delaval Hall’s Delaval Discoveries: Holywell Dene Wider Estate Walk leaves the hall via the main gates and takes in many local landmarks including the Church of Our Lady, the remains of Starlight Castle – built in a day for a bet - and the remnant of the Blue Stone, a historic boundary marker which Willie Carr – an 18th century strongman known as the ‘Hartley Samson’ – is reputed to have lifted and who was popular with the Delavals, entertaining their guests with his feats of strength.

A stream flowing through Holywell Dene. Picture: Callum Thompson

Since 2000 Holywell Dene has been designated as a local nature reserve, with its day-to-day care largely undertaken by the Friends of Holywell Dene. This group of local volunteers collaborate with and are supported by Northumberland and North Tyneside councils to ensure the long-term care of this area, making it safe for visitors and a haven for wildlife.

All the hall’s walks can be viewed and downloaded to enjoy on your own or you can join a guided Wider Estate Walk led by one of Seaton Delaval Hall’s volunteers, bookable via nationaltrust.org.uk/seatondelavalhall. Find out more about the Friends of Holywell Dene at holywelldene.org.uk.