Help struggling hedgehogs in any way you can
He was unsure if there were hedgehogs, perhaps nesting, on the site. He had also been informed that there may be stoats or weasels also on the site. He was unsure of the law regarding these animals and was asking us for advice.
We are well aware of the laws regarding birds but we had to look up on the internet for the law regarding mammals and hedgehogs in particular.
We were pleased to find that our wildlife in this country should be well protected by the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981. Hedgehogs are covered in section 6. It is illegal to capture or trap a hedgehog, cruelly ill-treat a hedgehog or recklessly damage or destroy a hedgehog nest, or obstruct access to it, or disturb a hedgehog when occupying its nest.
At this time of year a hedgehog is possibly pregnant or has already given birth, and in this case hedgehog may be out and about during the day. It could be gathering up leaves and dried grass to take to their nest. They also may be hungry as providing milk for a litter requires a lot of extra energy.
If you see a hedgehog out in the day and they are active and going about their business leave them well alone. Should you find one injured or lying listlessly in the sun please pick it up gently using gloves or a towel.
If you can weigh the hog it will help decide if it needs help. During the summer most adult, healthy hogs should weigh over 650 grams.
It can be put in a high sided box (hedgehogs are able to climb well) with a hot water bottle - not scalding hot-wrapped in a towel. A bowl of water and a little dish of meaty dog food might be put in if you have to keep the hog for a while before it goes to a rehabilitation centre, where it can be checked over.
Helping hedgehogs in any way you can will hopefully prevent them from becoming extinct in the UK. It is hard to imagine that in the 1950s the hedgehog population was around 5 million in this country. Landowners and farmers were allowed to kill them as they ate ground nesting birds eggs and chicken eggs. Their decline was exacerbated by intensive farming, pesticides and the grubbing up of hedgerows. The current estimate of hedgehog population in the U.K. is 1.5 million. We hope this figure will stabilise and grow in the future.
One of the named birds protected by the Wildlife and Countryside Act is the herring gull. This gull is declining in numbers and is also protected. When we had a pair of gulls building a nest on top of one of our aviaries we could not touch it. The female started to sit, and although they did not bother us working, we worried about visitors. Due to the possible danger we had to cancel our open day. It was really annoying to us, as that day the weather was beautiful, warm with just a gentle breeze. The gull on the roof above Errol was still sitting. We were waiting for eggs to hatch. We were, to say the least, frustrated to find the adults had flown and left the nest. We got a ladder to see what was in the nest. Nothing. The adults have not been around since, so the nest has been pulled down. Our open day ruined and us fooled by a pair of gulls.
